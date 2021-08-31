Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $772,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

