Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

