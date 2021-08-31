Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $929,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 60.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,350,000 after purchasing an additional 535,049 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,694,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,962,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 346,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.