Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,114 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domtar were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFS. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

