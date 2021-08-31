Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 496 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

FOUR opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

