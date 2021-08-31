Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.