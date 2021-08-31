New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $232.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.