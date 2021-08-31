Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 52.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

