Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBD. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.