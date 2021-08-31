Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

BDN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.