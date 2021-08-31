Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

