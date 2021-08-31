Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

