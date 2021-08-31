Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 113.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 524,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

