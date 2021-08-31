Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $273,000 Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vroom were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

VRM stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.