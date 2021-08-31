Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Everi were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

