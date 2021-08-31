Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $260,000 Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

