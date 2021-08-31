Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

