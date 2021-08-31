CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 128.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 119.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 392,610 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research firms have commented on CIXX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.