Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $814.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $816.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.55. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.