Financial Analysis: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank First and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.36 $38.05 million $5.07 13.93 LCNB $79.52 million 2.75 $20.08 million $1.55 11.30

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank First and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. LCNB has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Given LCNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Bank First.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LCNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65% LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15%

Summary

Bank First beats LCNB on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

