Head-To-Head Review: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrari and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 6 6 0 2.20 Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $231.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Ferrari’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 21.11% 43.39% 12.73% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.95 billion 10.17 $694.31 million $3.29 66.14 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Summary

Ferrari beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

