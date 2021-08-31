Millennium Management LLC Acquires 9,597 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

