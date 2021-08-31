Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. Leju Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

