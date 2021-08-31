SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

