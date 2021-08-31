iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

