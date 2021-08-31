Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

