BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,150.00

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.89), with a volume of 12931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,035.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,910.83.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

