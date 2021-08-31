Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $521.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 520.81 ($6.80), with a volume of 82876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.41.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.