Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $673.49

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 673.49 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 673 ($8.79), with a volume of 32445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRAS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 610.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

