Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

