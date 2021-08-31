The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano Sells 87,360 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

