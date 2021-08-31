The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano Sells 87,360 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in The Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.