SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Acquires 230,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SLQT opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 1,744,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

