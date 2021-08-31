SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III Acquires 230,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SLQT opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
