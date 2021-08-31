IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,822.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,822 ($23.80) and last traded at GBX 1,821 ($23.79), with a volume of 40675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,742.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,569.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

