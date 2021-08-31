Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.