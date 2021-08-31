Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.27 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,038,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

