Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Banner worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $2,293,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

