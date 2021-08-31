Millennium Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,325 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 359,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

AACQU opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.