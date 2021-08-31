Millennium Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

