Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,067 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

