Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Product Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $236.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

