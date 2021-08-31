Morgan Stanley Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

