Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.