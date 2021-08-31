Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.09 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

