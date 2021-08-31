Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.24.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

