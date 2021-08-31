Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 864.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $719,831. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

