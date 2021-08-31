Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.14.

AFRM stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

