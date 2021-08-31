Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

