Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.43% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.