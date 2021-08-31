Morgan Stanley Sells 233,834 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 233,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHI opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.