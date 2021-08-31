Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of TIM worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 217,187.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 540,796 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in TIM by 118.7% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 527,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TIM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

